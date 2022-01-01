Burlington Beer Company
Come in and enjoy!
25 Omega Drive
Location
25 Omega Drive
Williston VT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Agave Taco & Tequila Casa
Agave Taco and Tequila Casa is a locally-owned restaurant specializing in Mexican-inspired food and drinks. We're located in Maple Tree Place in Williston. Come see us and bring the gang!
Bliss Bee WILLISTON
WILLISTON
Fast casual counter service in a super relaxed setting. Locally sourced burgers, grain bowls, and protein rich salads for dine in or take out via convenient online ordering.
Sakura Sushi and Kitchen
Thank you! See you again!
THE VT TAP HOUSE
Come in and enjoy!