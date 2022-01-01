Burlington bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Burlington

Queso's Burlington image

 

Queso's Burlington

321 N Roosevelt Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichanga$12.00
Deep fried flour tortilla covered with queso sauce. Served with refried beans, mexican rice & house salad
Arroz con Pollo (ACP)$14.00
Bed of mexican rice, chicken & queso sauce
Deluxe Burrito$16.00
Stuffed flour tortilla, grilled chicken, grilled steak, grilled shrimp, covered with queso sauce. Served refried beans & mexican rice
More about Queso's Burlington
Good Restaurant + Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Good Restaurant + Lounge

423 north 3rd st, Burlington

Avg 4.9 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed FT$12.00
blueberry cheesecake$8.00
GOOD Burger$12.00
More about Good Restaurant + Lounge
Queso's Winnemucca image

 

Queso's Winnemucca

47 E Winnemucca, Winnemucca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arroz con Pollo (ACP)$12.00
Bed of mexican rice, chicken & queso sauce
Esquites (Street Corn)$5.00
Roasted corn, crema, mayonnaise, queso cotija, lime juice & chili powder
All In-Burrito$9.00
Stuffed flour tortilla, shredded cheese, crema, lettuce & pico de gallo, whole pinto beans & white mexican rice. Served with seasoned fries
More about Queso's Winnemucca

