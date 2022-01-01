Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Burlington

Burlington restaurants that serve enchiladas

Queso's Signature Enchiladas image

 

Queso's Burlington

321 N Roosevelt Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Queso's Signature Enchiladas$13.00
Three enchiladas made with homemade style corn tortillas, red salsa & queso fresco. Served with house salad & mexican rice.
Enchiladas Huatulco$18.00
Three enchiladas made with homemade style corn tortillas, grilled shrimp & scallops, creamy chipotle salsa, fresh avocado, queso fresco, cilantro & cream. Served with mexican rice & veggie mix
More about Queso's Burlington
88f37fde-07b9-4959-8ff5-96ae4b156593 image

 

Queso's Winnemucca

47 E Winnemucca, Winnemucca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Queso's Signature Enchiladas$12.00
Enchiladas Huatulco$16.00
ENCHILADAS BANDERA$12.00
More about Queso's Winnemucca

Map

Map

