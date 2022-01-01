Burlington restaurants you'll love
Upper Crust
68-90 Burlington Mall Road, Burlington
Large Buffalo
|$23.49
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese
Large Fenway
|$21.49
Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion
Large Margherita
|$16.99
Cheese Pizza
L’Andana
86 Cambridge Street, Burlington
Rigatoni
|$32.00
(De Cecco) Classic ragù Bolognese, Parmigiano-Reggiano
*Wood-Grilled Filet Mignon
|$52.00
8oz, sea salt baked potato, baby gem lettuce, gorgonzola crema, roasted garlic butter
L'Andana Meatballs
|$22.00
Veal & Prosciutto, soft corn polenta, basil, San Marzano marinara, Parmigiano-Reggiano
BurgerIM
90 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
Milkshake
|$5.29
Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
SEAFOOD
Row 34
300 District Ave, Burlington
Cornbread
|$8.00
maple butter
Fish & Chips
|$18.00
house made beer batter, shoestring fries, malt vinegar aioli
Burger
|$18.00
house cured maple bacon, Cabot cheddar, fries
Servizio Cafe and Catering
1 Wall St., Burlington
Chicken Kabob Wrap
|$8.49
Char-broiled grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and feta cheese tossed with our homemade Greek dressing served on tortilla wrap.
Tuna Meltdown
|$8.49
All white tuna with American cheese and tomato, grilled and served on Ciabatta bread.
Greek Salad
|$7.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing. Top with grilled chicken, tuna, or chicken salad for $3.99 more.
Blackbird
101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
Ranchero Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
Two Fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh red onion, tomato, spinach & chipotle sauce served on Tuscan toast.
Early Bird Egg Sandwich
|$4.50
Single fried eggs with your choice of cheese & toast. Add bacon, ham or sausage for an extra charge.
Pancakes
Order of three golden, fluffy pancakes served with butter and maple syrup. Choose your flavor: Traditional, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip!
PIZZA
Kabob Grill & Pizzeria
390 Cambridge St, Burlington
Hummus Plate served with Pita bread.
|$6.00
Hummus & Pita bread
Shawarma chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Chicken, Pita bread, Sliced tomato, Garlic sauce, Lettuce, Onions, Mayo and Pickled wild cucumber
Falafel Wrap
|$9.00
Falafel, Pita bread, Sliced tomato, Turnip pickles, Lettuce, Sumac, Onions, and Tahini sauce
Feng Shui - Burlington
2200 District Ave, Burlington
White Rice 白饭
|$3.00
1 PINT
General Gau's Chicken 左宗鸡
|$18.00
White meat chicken on bed of steamed broccoli florets
Crab Rangoon 蟹角
|$11.00
Cream cheese, crab meat, vegetables (8 pcs)
The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
Avocado Toast
|$14.50
Our whole wheat toast loaded with avocado: One side served with arugula, a sunny side up egg & everything bagel aioli. The other with sliced tomato, cotija cheese, Chimichurri & pickled onions. Served with fresh fruit salad.
Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
Taco After Party
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
Twist Bakery and Cafe
62 Second Ave, Burlington
Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (each)
|$3.50
A single serving of our ham & cheese pinwheel pastry. Allergens: Dairy, Egg. Contains Cornstarch.
The Handheld
|$6.00
The Handheld is served on our Bulkie Roll stacked with 2 slices of Bacon or our house-made Sausage, an Egg cooked to order, and Your Choice of Cheese. Add toppings to customize yours! Contains Dairy (if ordered with dairy cheese) and eggs. For Dairy Free option, order DF Cheese or No Cheese.
Crispy Chicken Parm Panini
|$14.00
Our hand dipped chicken topped with mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses and grilled. Served with marinara dipping sauce. Order dairy free cheese for a dairy free option.
Allergens: Eggs, Dairy (if ordered with dairy cheese).
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
179 Cambridge Street, Burlington
French Fries
|$3.19
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
2 Meatballs Side
|$1.00
Sebastians
25 Corporate Drive, Burlington
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
Bacon Slice
Hickory smoked bacon slice
Create Your Sandwich
|$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
The Bagel Bar
282 cambridge Street, Burlington
Cold Brew
Colombian Cold Brew from NOBL Beverages.
French Toast Bagel
|$1.89
Asiago
|$1.89
Karma - Burlington
75 Middlesex Tpk, Burlington
Fried Rice
|$14.00
Choice of: Pork, Chicken, Vegetable
Spicy Tuna Maki
|$10.00
Tuna, Cucumber, Mixed w/ Spicy Mayo
Pork Gyoza
|$10.00
Served Steamed or Pan Fried
The Bancroft
15 Third Avenue, Burlington
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
Mooo - Burlington
86 Cambridge Street, Burlington
Common Craft
75 Middlesex Turnpike, burlington