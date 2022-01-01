Burlington restaurants you'll love

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Burlington

Burlington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Burlington restaurants

Upper Crust image

 

Upper Crust

68-90 Burlington Mall Road, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Buffalo$23.49
A white pizza with breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & blue cheese
Large Fenway$21.49
Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion
Large Margherita$16.99
Cheese Pizza
More about Upper Crust
L’Andana image

 

L’Andana

86 Cambridge Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rigatoni$32.00
(De Cecco) Classic ragù Bolognese, Parmigiano-Reggiano
*Wood-Grilled Filet Mignon$52.00
8oz, sea salt baked potato, baby gem lettuce, gorgonzola crema, roasted garlic butter
L’Andana Meatballs$22.00
Veal & Prosciutto, soft corn polenta, basil, San Marzano marinara, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about L’Andana
BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

90 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Milkshake$5.29
Grilled Chicken$7.99
More about BurgerIM
Row 34 image

SEAFOOD

Row 34

300 District Ave, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (1768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cornbread$8.00
maple butter
Fish & Chips$18.00
house made beer batter, shoestring fries, malt vinegar aioli
Burger$18.00
house cured maple bacon, Cabot cheddar, fries
More about Row 34
Servizio Cafe and Catering image

 

Servizio Cafe and Catering

1 Wall St., Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Kabob Wrap$8.49
Char-broiled grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and feta cheese tossed with our homemade Greek dressing served on tortilla wrap.
Tuna Meltdown$8.49
All white tuna with American cheese and tomato, grilled and served on Ciabatta bread.
Greek Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing. Top with grilled chicken, tuna, or chicken salad for $3.99 more.
More about Servizio Cafe and Catering
Blackbird image

 

Blackbird

101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ranchero Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Two Fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh red onion, tomato, spinach & chipotle sauce served on Tuscan toast.
Early Bird Egg Sandwich$4.50
Single fried eggs with your choice of cheese & toast. Add bacon, ham or sausage for an extra charge.
Pancakes
Order of three golden, fluffy pancakes served with butter and maple syrup. Choose your flavor: Traditional, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip!
More about Blackbird
Kabob Grill & Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Kabob Grill & Pizzeria

390 Cambridge St, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus Plate served with Pita bread.$6.00
Hummus & Pita bread
Shawarma chicken Wrap$10.00
Chicken, Pita bread, Sliced tomato, Garlic sauce, Lettuce, Onions, Mayo and Pickled wild cucumber
Falafel Wrap$9.00
Falafel, Pita bread, Sliced tomato, Turnip pickles, Lettuce, Sumac, Onions, and Tahini sauce
More about Kabob Grill & Pizzeria
Feng Shui - Burlington image

 

Feng Shui - Burlington

2200 District Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
White Rice 白饭$3.00
1 PINT
General Gau's Chicken 左宗鸡$18.00
White meat chicken on bed of steamed broccoli florets
Crab Rangoon 蟹角$11.00
Cream cheese, crab meat, vegetables (8 pcs)
More about Feng Shui - Burlington
The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington image

 

The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$14.50
Our whole wheat toast loaded with avocado: One side served with arugula, a sunny side up egg & everything bagel aioli. The other with sliced tomato, cotija cheese, Chimichurri & pickled onions. Served with fresh fruit salad.
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
Taco After Party$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
More about The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
Twist Bakery and Cafe image

 

Twist Bakery and Cafe

62 Second Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (each)$3.50
A single serving of our ham & cheese pinwheel pastry. Allergens: Dairy, Egg. Contains Cornstarch.
The Handheld$6.00
The Handheld is served on our Bulkie Roll stacked with 2 slices of Bacon or our house-made Sausage, an Egg cooked to order, and Your Choice of Cheese. Add toppings to customize yours! Contains Dairy (if ordered with dairy cheese) and eggs. For Dairy Free option, order DF Cheese or No Cheese.
Crispy Chicken Parm Panini$14.00
Our hand dipped chicken topped with mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses and grilled. Served with marinara dipping sauce. Order dairy free cheese for a dairy free option.
Allergens: Eggs, Dairy (if ordered with dairy cheese).
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

179 Cambridge Street, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.19
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
More about Papa Gino's
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

25 Corporate Drive, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Create Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
Bacon Slice
Hickory smoked bacon slice
Create Your Sandwich$6.10
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
More about Sebastians
The Bagel Bar image

 

The Bagel Bar

282 cambridge Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew
Colombian Cold Brew from NOBL Beverages.
French Toast Bagel$1.89
Asiago$1.89
More about The Bagel Bar
Karma - Burlington image

 

Karma - Burlington

75 Middlesex Tpk, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Rice$14.00
Choice of: Pork, Chicken, Vegetable
Spicy Tuna Maki$10.00
Tuna, Cucumber, Mixed w/ Spicy Mayo
Pork Gyoza$10.00
Served Steamed or Pan Fried
More about Karma - Burlington
The Bancroft image

 

The Bancroft

15 Third Avenue, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Bancroft
Banner pic

 

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Restaurant banner

 

Mooo - Burlington

86 Cambridge Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Mooo - Burlington
Restaurant banner

 

Common Craft

75 Middlesex Turnpike, burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Common Craft

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Burlington

Pancakes

Chicken Tenders

Paninis

Chicken Wraps

French Fries

Burritos

Tacos

Rangoon

Map

More near Burlington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston