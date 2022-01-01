Burlington breakfast spots you'll love

Burlington restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Burlington

Servizio Cafe and Catering image

 

Servizio Cafe and Catering

1 Wall St., Burlington


Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Kabob Wrap$8.49
Char-broiled grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and feta cheese tossed with our homemade Greek dressing served on tortilla wrap.
Tuna Meltdown$8.49
All white tuna with American cheese and tomato, grilled and served on Ciabatta bread.
Greek Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing. Top with grilled chicken, tuna, or chicken salad for $3.99 more.
Blackbird image

 

Blackbird

101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington


Takeout
Popular items
Ranchero Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Two Fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh red onion, tomato, spinach & chipotle sauce served on Tuscan toast.
Early Bird Egg Sandwich$4.50
Single fried eggs with your choice of cheese & toast. Add bacon, ham or sausage for an extra charge.
Pancakes
Order of three golden, fluffy pancakes served with butter and maple syrup. Choose your flavor: Traditional, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip!
The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington image

 

The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington


TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$14.50
Our whole wheat toast loaded with avocado: One side served with arugula, a sunny side up egg & everything bagel aioli. The other with sliced tomato, cotija cheese, Chimichurri & pickled onions. Served with fresh fruit salad.
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
Taco After Party$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
Twist Bakery and Cafe image

 

Twist Bakery and Cafe

62 Second Ave, Burlington


Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (each)$3.50
A single serving of our ham & cheese pinwheel pastry. Allergens: Dairy, Egg. Contains Cornstarch.
The Handheld$6.00
The Handheld is served on our Bulkie Roll stacked with 2 slices of Bacon or our house-made Sausage, an Egg cooked to order, and Your Choice of Cheese. Add toppings to customize yours! Contains Dairy (if ordered with dairy cheese) and eggs. For Dairy Free option, order DF Cheese or No Cheese.
Crispy Chicken Parm Panini$14.00
Our hand dipped chicken topped with mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses and grilled. Served with marinara dipping sauce. Order dairy free cheese for a dairy free option.
Allergens: Eggs, Dairy (if ordered with dairy cheese).
The Bagel Bar image

 

The Bagel Bar

282 cambridge Street, Burlington


Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew
Colombian Cold Brew from NOBL Beverages.
French Toast Bagel$1.89
Asiago$1.89
