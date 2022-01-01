Burlington cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Burlington
More about Servizio Cafe and Catering
Servizio Cafe and Catering
1 Wall St., Burlington
|Popular items
|Chicken Kabob Wrap
|$8.49
Char-broiled grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and feta cheese tossed with our homemade Greek dressing served on tortilla wrap.
|Tuna Meltdown
|$8.49
All white tuna with American cheese and tomato, grilled and served on Ciabatta bread.
|Greek Salad
|$7.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing. Top with grilled chicken, tuna, or chicken salad for $3.99 more.
More about Blackbird
Blackbird
101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Popular items
|Ranchero Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
Two Fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh red onion, tomato, spinach & chipotle sauce served on Tuscan toast.
|Early Bird Egg Sandwich
|$4.50
Single fried eggs with your choice of cheese & toast. Add bacon, ham or sausage for an extra charge.
|Pancakes
Order of three golden, fluffy pancakes served with butter and maple syrup. Choose your flavor: Traditional, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip!
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe
Twist Bakery and Cafe
62 Second Ave, Burlington
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (each)
|$3.50
A single serving of our ham & cheese pinwheel pastry. Allergens: Dairy, Egg. Contains Cornstarch.
|The Handheld
|$6.00
The Handheld is served on our Bulkie Roll stacked with 2 slices of Bacon or our house-made Sausage, an Egg cooked to order, and Your Choice of Cheese. Add toppings to customize yours! Contains Dairy (if ordered with dairy cheese) and eggs. For Dairy Free option, order DF Cheese or No Cheese.
|Crispy Chicken Parm Panini
|$14.00
Our hand dipped chicken topped with mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses and grilled. Served with marinara dipping sauce. Order dairy free cheese for a dairy free option.
Allergens: Eggs, Dairy (if ordered with dairy cheese).