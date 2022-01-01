Burlington sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Burlington
Servizio Cafe and Catering
1 Wall St., Burlington
|Popular items
|Chicken Kabob Wrap
|$8.49
Char-broiled grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and feta cheese tossed with our homemade Greek dressing served on tortilla wrap.
|Tuna Meltdown
|$8.49
All white tuna with American cheese and tomato, grilled and served on Ciabatta bread.
|Greek Salad
|$7.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing. Top with grilled chicken, tuna, or chicken salad for $3.99 more.
The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$14.50
Our whole wheat toast loaded with avocado: One side served with arugula, a sunny side up egg & everything bagel aioli. The other with sliced tomato, cotija cheese, Chimichurri & pickled onions. Served with fresh fruit salad.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
|Taco After Party
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.