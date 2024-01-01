Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve antipasto salad

LaCascia's Bakery Deli & Catering - 326 Cambridge St # A

326 Cambridge St # A, Burlington

TakeoutDelivery
Antipasto Salad$16.00
A bowl of romaine and iceberg with sliced bell peppers, tomato, cucumbers, olives and shredded carrots. Topped with prosciutto, sopressata, dry capicola and provolone rolled up, with marinated mushrooms and roasted red peppers. (Due to allergy concern, we do not remove anything from the salads)
Jack's Coal Fired Pizza 2 Wall Street - Jack's Wall Street

2 Wall Street, Burlington

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Antipasto Salad$14.00
Olives, Roasted Red Pepper, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Pepperoni, Banana Pepper, Romaine Mushrooms, Lemon Vinaigrette
