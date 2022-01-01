Avocado toast in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Sally's Avocado Toast
|$14.50
Our whole wheat toast loaded with avocado: One side served with arugula, a sunny side up egg & everything bagel aioli. The other with sliced tomato, cotija cheese, Chimichurri & pickled onions. Served with fresh fruit salad.
|Avocado Toast
|$14.50
Our whole wheat toast loaded with avocado: One side served with arugula, a sunny side up egg & everything bagel aioli. The other with sliced tomato, cotija cheese, Chimichurri & pickled onions. Served with fresh fruit salad.
|Tiny Avocado Toast
|$10.00
Our toasted wheat bread loaded with avocado. Served with scrambled egg and fruit salad.
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe
Twist Bakery and Cafe
62 Second Ave, Burlington
|Veggie Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Slow Roasted Grape Tomatoes, Arugula and Avocado on our house-made Toast. Allergens: Egg
|Avocado Toast, Bacon & Egg
|$11.00
Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Bacon, and Avocado served on our house-made Toast. Allergens: Egg
More about NexDine
NexDine
5 Wall Street, Burlington
|SPICY AVOCADO TOAST
|$4.99
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain
More about b.good
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
b.good
82 Burlington Mall Rd, Burlington
|Avocado Toast
|$3.00
avocado seasoned with garlic and paprika on toasted country bread (cal: 404) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat