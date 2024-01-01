Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Braised short ribs in
Burlington
/
Burlington
/
Braised Short Ribs
Burlington restaurants that serve braised short ribs
Tuscan Kitchen - Burlington
2400 District Ave, Burlington
No reviews yet
TK BRAISED SHORT RIBS
$51.00
Whipped Mascarpone Potato, Roasted Vegetables, Horseradish Gremolata
More about Tuscan Kitchen - Burlington
Karma - Burlington
75 Middlesex Tpk, Burlington
No reviews yet
Coffee Braised Short Ribs
$29.00
More about Karma - Burlington
