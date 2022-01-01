Burritos in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve burritos
BurgerIM
90 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Veggie Burrito (Special Intro Price $6.50)
|$4.99
|Basic Burrito (Special Intro Price $5.99)
|$4.99
|Bacon Burrito (Special Intro Price $6.99)
|$4.99
Blackbird
101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Philly Cheesesteak Burrito
|$13.00
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with sautéed, shredded steak smothered in American cheese with sautéed mushrooms, onions & peppers in a soft tortilla wrap.
|Meat Lover's Burrito
|$13.00
Two scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage and smoked ham, smothered in Cheddar Jack cheese & home fried potatoes in a soft white tortilla wrap
|Classic Cheese Burrito
|$8.00
Simply Classic! Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with cheddar-jack cheese served in a soft tortilla wrap.
The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
|Meg's Burrito
|$14.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.