Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Burlington

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve burritos

BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

90 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burrito (Special Intro Price $6.50)$4.99
Basic Burrito (Special Intro Price $5.99)$4.99
Bacon Burrito (Special Intro Price $6.99)$4.99
More about BurgerIM
Item pic

 

Blackbird

101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak Burrito$13.00
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with sautéed, shredded steak smothered in American cheese with sautéed mushrooms, onions & peppers in a soft tortilla wrap.
Meat Lover's Burrito$13.00
Two scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage and smoked ham, smothered in Cheddar Jack cheese & home fried potatoes in a soft white tortilla wrap
Classic Cheese Burrito$8.00
Simply Classic! Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with cheddar-jack cheese served in a soft tortilla wrap.
More about Blackbird
Breakfast Burrito image

 

The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, Cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado-cilantro sauce & pico de gallo. Served with home fries.
Meg's Burrito$14.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.
More about The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington

Browse other tasty dishes in Burlington

Filet Mignon

Beef Broccoli

Wonton Soup

Pancakes

Egg Sandwiches

French Fries

Pad Thai

Quiche

Map

More near Burlington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston