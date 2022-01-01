Chai lattes in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve chai lattes
Blackbird
101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
ICED DIRTY CHAI TEA LATTE - (Chai Latte + Espresso)
Lightly sweetened black tea with traditional chai spices & milk blended with a double shot of espresso, served over ice.
Small 16oz, Large 24oz
Hot CHAI TEA Latte
Hot Chai Tea Latte, black tea and traditional chai spice, lightly sweetened steamed with your choice of milk
ICED CHOCOLATE CHAI TEA LATTE
Lightly sweetened black tea with traditional chai spices & milk blended with gourmet chocolate, served over ice.
Small 16oz, Large 24oz
Twist Bakery and Cafe
62 Second Ave, Burlington
Dirty Chai Tea Latte
$5.00
Chai Tea Latte
$5.00
Dirty Chai Latte