Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Burlington

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve chicken burritos

BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM - MA001 - Burlington MA

90 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Burrito$6.99
More about BurgerIM - MA001 - Burlington MA
Restaurant banner

 

NEOTB Burlington Mall - NEOTB Burlington Mall

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Chicken Tinga$12.99
More about NEOTB Burlington Mall - NEOTB Burlington Mall

Browse other tasty dishes in Burlington

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Tarts

Cheeseburgers

Enchiladas

Lobsters

Maki

Cappuccino

Map

More near Burlington to explore

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (695 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (126 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (235 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2390 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (749 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston