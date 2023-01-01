Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken burritos in
Burlington
/
Burlington
/
Chicken Burritos
Burlington restaurants that serve chicken burritos
BurgerIM - MA001 - Burlington MA
90 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Burrito
$6.99
More about BurgerIM - MA001 - Burlington MA
NEOTB Burlington Mall - NEOTB Burlington Mall
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
No reviews yet
Burrito Chicken Tinga
$12.99
More about NEOTB Burlington Mall - NEOTB Burlington Mall
