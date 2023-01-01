Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve chopped salad

Tony C's Burlington 17 Third Ave - Burlington Tony's

17 Third Avenue, Burlington

Chopped Salad$14.00
More about Tony C's Burlington 17 Third Ave - Burlington Tony's
Rosa Mexicano - Burlington, MA

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
Chopped Salad$18.00
Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano - Burlington, MA

