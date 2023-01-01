Chopped salad in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve chopped salad
Tony C's Burlington 17 Third Ave - Burlington Tony's
17 Third Avenue, Burlington
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Rosa Mexicano - Burlington, MA
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
|$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
|Chopped Salad
|$18.00
Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
|Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free