Chow mein in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve chow mein

Karma - Burlington image

 

Karma - Burlington

75 Middlesex Tpk, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soy Sauce Chow Mein$17.00
Egg noodles with onions, bean sprouts, scallions, soy sauce along with
choice of: Pork, Chicken, Vegetable, Beef
More about Karma - Burlington
Restaurant banner

 

Summit Burlington - 200 Wheeler

200 Wheeler, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Daily Special DELI (Thai Chicken Wrap - Sliced chicken with shredded cabbage, carrots, chow mein noodle, and Thai peanut sauce in a wheat wrap served with potato salad)$7.95
subject to change. see weekly café menu for details
Daily Special Exhibition (Mandarin Chicken Salad - Tossed mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, pepper, bean sprouts, cucumbers, grilled chicken, mandarin orange, chow mein noodle, and raspberry vinaigrette or balsamic dressing) - Shrimp or tofu available$8.95
subject to change. see weekly café menu for details
More about Summit Burlington - 200 Wheeler

