Cinnamon rolls in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe
Twist Bakery and Cafe
62 Second Ave, Burlington
|Cinnamon Rolls (8 pack)
|$12.00
Eight of our cinnamon rolls ready to heat, glaze while warm, and share. Allergens: Coconut-milk (glaze only), Egg. Contains: Cornstarch. Directions: Remove from packaging. Bake in a preheated 350F oven for about 15 minutes or until hot and golden. Remove from oven and turn over onto a plate so the gooey sauce is on top. Let cool for 5 min. Drizzle or spread included vanilla glaze and enjoy.
|Cinnamon Roll Snacking Cake
|$14.00
Our popular Cinnamon Roll flavors of Vietnamese cinnamon & Madagascar Vanilla in an 8 x 8 snacking cake. Perfect anytime of the day! Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch