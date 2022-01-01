Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Twist Bakery and Cafe

62 Second Ave, Burlington

Takeout
Cinnamon Rolls (8 pack)$12.00
Eight of our cinnamon rolls ready to heat, glaze while warm, and share. Allergens: Coconut-milk (glaze only), Egg. Contains: Cornstarch. Directions: Remove from packaging. Bake in a preheated 350F oven for about 15 minutes or until hot and golden. Remove from oven and turn over onto a plate so the gooey sauce is on top. Let cool for 5 min. Drizzle or spread included vanilla glaze and enjoy.
Cinnamon Roll Snacking Cake$14.00
Our popular Cinnamon Roll flavors of Vietnamese cinnamon & Madagascar Vanilla in an 8 x 8 snacking cake. Perfect anytime of the day! Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe

