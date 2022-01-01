Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Burlington

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Karma - Burlington image

 

Karma - Burlington

75 Middlesex Tpk, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HALF Spicy Crispy Garlic Chicken$28.00
Crispy Chicken Wings$15.00
More about Karma - Burlington
Crispy Chicken Strips image

 

BurgerIM

90 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Strips$6.99
4 Pieces with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Sweet Chili Garlic (sauce on side)
Crispy Chicken$6.99
1/4 lb. Breaded Chicken Breast, House Sauce, Mixed Greens, Sautéed Onions, Pickles & Buffalo Sauce
More about BurgerIM
Feng Shui - Burlington image

 

Feng Shui - Burlington

2200 District Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hunan Style Crispy Chicken 湘脆鸡$19.00
Fried diced chicken, dried Sichuan chilis & fried shallots, scallions, sesame and peanuts
More about Feng Shui - Burlington
Crispy Chicken Parm Panini image

 

Twist Bakery and Cafe

62 Second Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Parm Panini$15.00
Our hand dipped chicken topped with mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses and grilled. Served with marinara dipping sauce. Order dairy free cheese for a dairy free option.
Allergens: Eggs, Dairy (if ordered with dairy cheese).
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Burlington

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Lobsters

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Waffles

Shrimp Tempura

Pineapple Fried Rice

Map

More near Burlington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston