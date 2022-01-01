Crispy chicken in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Karma - Burlington
75 Middlesex Tpk, Burlington
|HALF Spicy Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$28.00
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$15.00
BurgerIM
90 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Crispy Chicken Strips
|$6.99
4 Pieces with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Sweet Chili Garlic (sauce on side)
|Crispy Chicken
|$6.99
1/4 lb. Breaded Chicken Breast, House Sauce, Mixed Greens, Sautéed Onions, Pickles & Buffalo Sauce
Feng Shui - Burlington
2200 District Ave, Burlington
|Hunan Style Crispy Chicken 湘脆鸡
|$19.00
Fried diced chicken, dried Sichuan chilis & fried shallots, scallions, sesame and peanuts
Twist Bakery and Cafe
62 Second Ave, Burlington
|Crispy Chicken Parm Panini
|$15.00
Our hand dipped chicken topped with mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses and grilled. Served with marinara dipping sauce. Order dairy free cheese for a dairy free option.
Allergens: Eggs, Dairy (if ordered with dairy cheese).