Cupcakes in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about LaCascia's Bakery Deli & Catering - 326 Cambridge St # A
LaCascia's Bakery Deli & Catering - 326 Cambridge St # A
326 Cambridge St # A, Burlington
|Cupcake
|$2.25
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe - Burlington
Twist Bakery and Cafe - Burlington
62 Second Ave, Burlington
|Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake
|$4.50
Chocolate Cupcake filled with creamy dairy free caramel, frosted with caramel frosting and drizzled with caramel and finshed with a dash of seasalt. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
|Strawberry Sundae Cupcake
|$4.50
Our vanilla cupcake topped with a scoop of vanilla frosting, drizzle with strawberry sauce topped with pink & white sprinkles and an all natural Maraschino cherry. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
|S'Mores Cupcake
|$6.00
Indulge in nostalgia with our S'mores Cupcake. Dive into rich chocolate cake filled with marshmallow filling, topped with cinnamon crumb frosting, garnished with marshmallows and chocolate drizzle. It's like a campfire treat in every bite. Allergens: Coconutmilk,
Egg.