Cupcakes in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve cupcakes

LaCascia's Bakery Deli & Catering - 326 Cambridge St # A

326 Cambridge St # A, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cupcake$2.25
Twist Bakery and Cafe - Burlington

62 Second Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake$4.50
Chocolate Cupcake filled with creamy dairy free caramel, frosted with caramel frosting and drizzled with caramel and finshed with a dash of seasalt. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Strawberry Sundae Cupcake$4.50
Our vanilla cupcake topped with a scoop of vanilla frosting, drizzle with strawberry sauce topped with pink & white sprinkles and an all natural Maraschino cherry. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
S'Mores Cupcake$6.00
Indulge in nostalgia with our S'mores Cupcake. Dive into rich chocolate cake filled with marshmallow filling, topped with cinnamon crumb frosting, garnished with marshmallows and chocolate drizzle. It's like a campfire treat in every bite. Allergens: Coconutmilk,
Egg.
