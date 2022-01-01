Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Early Bird Egg Sandwich image

 

Blackbird

101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

Early Bird Egg Sandwich$4.50
Single fried eggs with your choice of cheese & toast. Add bacon, ham or sausage for an extra charge.
Classic Two Egg Sandwich$6.00
Classic two egg sandwich. Two fried eggs with your choice of cheese & toast. Add bacon, ham or sausage for an extra charge.
The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington image

 

The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

Egg Sandwich$11.50
Two eggs any style on your choice of any house bread & cheese.
The Damn Good Egg Sandwich$15.00
A toasted cheesy Ciabatta roll with over easy eggs, bacon, goat cheese, arugula & house tomato jam. Served with home fries.
