Enchiladas in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve enchiladas

Temazcal Burlington 2 Wall Street - Burlington TTC

2 Wall Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mole Enchiladas$19.00
Roasted Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Queso Fresco, Mexican Rice, Mole Sauce, Crema Fresca
Verde Enchiladas$19.00
Roasted Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Queso Fresco, Crema Fresca, Pickled Cabbage, Mexican Rice, Pico de Gallo
More about Temazcal Burlington 2 Wall Street - Burlington TTC
Rosa Mexicano - Burlington, MA

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas - Duck Carnitas$26.00
Mole poblano, queso fresco, Chihuahua cheese, crema. Two per order served with rice.
Enchiladas - Roasted Chicken Suizas$23.00
Tomatillo salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, crema, cilantro, onion. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
Enchiladas - Duck Carnitas_$26.00
Mole poblano, queso fresco, Chihuahua cheese, crema. Two per order served with rice.
More about Rosa Mexicano - Burlington, MA

