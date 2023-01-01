Enchiladas in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Temazcal Burlington 2 Wall Street - Burlington TTC
Temazcal Burlington 2 Wall Street - Burlington TTC
2 Wall Street, Burlington
|Mole Enchiladas
|$19.00
Roasted Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Queso Fresco, Mexican Rice, Mole Sauce, Crema Fresca
|Verde Enchiladas
|$19.00
Roasted Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Queso Fresco, Crema Fresca, Pickled Cabbage, Mexican Rice, Pico de Gallo
More about Rosa Mexicano - Burlington, MA
Rosa Mexicano - Burlington, MA
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Enchiladas - Duck Carnitas
|$26.00
Mole poblano, queso fresco, Chihuahua cheese, crema. Two per order served with rice.
|Enchiladas - Roasted Chicken Suizas
|$23.00
Tomatillo salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, crema, cilantro, onion. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
|Enchiladas - Duck Carnitas_
|$26.00
Mole poblano, queso fresco, Chihuahua cheese, crema. Two per order served with rice.