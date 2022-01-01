French toast in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve french toast
More about Blackbird
Blackbird
101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|GLUTEN FREE French Toast
|$10.00
Three slices of French toast *Made with Gluten Free Bread* topped with powdered sugar, served with butter & syrup
|French Toast
|$8.00
Three thick slices of French toast topped with butter and powdered sugar, served with syrup
|Maple Sausage GRIDDLE - French Toast Style
|$10.00
French toast breakfast sandwich filled with maple sausage, Two Fried egg, American cheese, &maple syrup drizzle.
More about The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|The Mini French Toast Monster
|$11.00
One pancake or one French Toast with eggs and your choice of breakfast meat.
|1 French Toast
|$8.50
|TINY FRENCH TOAST
One French toast on your choice of bread, served with your choice of breakfast meat.
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe
Twist Bakery and Cafe
62 Second Ave, Burlington
|Kids Strawberry French Toast
|$7.00
Kids sized portion of French Toast served with our house-made Strawberry Sauce. Add 2 slices of Bacon and 1 Egg for $3.00. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. This item is dairy free
|French Toast Breakfast
|$13.00
Thick cut bread, dipped in egg custard and grilled. Served with your choice of eggs and bacon. Served with Real Maple Syrup. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
|Vegan French Toast Muffin
|$3.00
French Toast muffin with oatmeal streusel topping--no eggs, no dairy.