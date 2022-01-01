Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Blackbird

101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
GLUTEN FREE French Toast$10.00
Three slices of French toast *Made with Gluten Free Bread* topped with powdered sugar, served with butter & syrup
French Toast$8.00
Three thick slices of French toast topped with butter and powdered sugar, served with syrup
Maple Sausage GRIDDLE - French Toast Style$10.00
French toast breakfast sandwich filled with maple sausage, Two Fried egg, American cheese, &maple syrup drizzle.
More about Blackbird
Item pic

 

The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Mini French Toast Monster$11.00
One pancake or one French Toast with eggs and your choice of breakfast meat.
1 French Toast$8.50
TINY FRENCH TOAST
One French toast on your choice of bread, served with your choice of breakfast meat.
More about The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
Item pic

 

Twist Bakery and Cafe

62 Second Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Strawberry French Toast$7.00
Kids sized portion of French Toast served with our house-made Strawberry Sauce. Add 2 slices of Bacon and 1 Egg for $3.00. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. This item is dairy free
French Toast Breakfast$13.00
Thick cut bread, dipped in egg custard and grilled. Served with your choice of eggs and bacon. Served with Real Maple Syrup. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Vegan French Toast Muffin$3.00
French Toast muffin with oatmeal streusel topping--no eggs, no dairy.
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe
The Bagel Bar image

 

The Bagel Bar

282 cambridge Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Bagel$1.89
More about The Bagel Bar

