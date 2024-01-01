Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve honey chicken

Goodnight Johnny’s

154 Cambridge St., Burlington

TakeoutDelivery
Sriracha Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Brioche bun, buttermilk fried chicken breast, hot honey, pickles, mayo. (Cheese optional)
Twist Bakery and Cafe - Burlington

62 Second Ave, Burlington

TakeoutDelivery
Honey Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy sweet & spicy chicken on our grilled bulkie roll, with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion. Allergens: Egg. (Egg Free wrap contains Sesame)
Honey's Spicy Chicken Bowl$15.00
Quinoa, Arugula, Chickpea Salad, Cucumbers, Sweet & Spicy Chicken with our house-made Garlic Herb Drizzle. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, may contain Sesame.
