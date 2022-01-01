Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve lobsters

Karma - Burlington image

 

Karma - Burlington

75 Middlesex Tpk, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hong Kong Style Sauteed Lobster$46.00
Known as Cantonese Bei fung Tong style (1.75 - 2lb).
Ginger & Scallion Lobster$46.00
Spicy Lobster Bomb$22.00
Albacore Wrapped Lobster Tempura Style, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Tobiko On Top
More about Karma - Burlington
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Row 34

300 District Ave, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (1768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Lobster Roll$46.00
Ethel's Classic Lobster Salad, cole slaw, kettle chips
Warm Buttered Lobster Roll$46.00
Locally caught lobster from ME, poached in warm butter in a brioche bun topped off with sea salt. Served with coleslaw and kettle chips.
More about Row 34
Item pic

 

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Grilled Cheese$26.99
**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.
Lobster Roll$25.99
our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
Lobster Sub$49.99
our famous "Lobstah" sub! over half a pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on our lightly toasted small signature sub roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Feng Shui - Burlington image

 

Feng Shui - Burlington

2200 District Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
★ Lobster Tempura$23.00
More about Feng Shui - Burlington

