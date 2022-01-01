Lobsters in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve lobsters
Karma - Burlington
75 Middlesex Tpk, Burlington
|Hong Kong Style Sauteed Lobster
|$46.00
Known as Cantonese Bei fung Tong style (1.75 - 2lb).
|Ginger & Scallion Lobster
|$46.00
|Spicy Lobster Bomb
|$22.00
Albacore Wrapped Lobster Tempura Style, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Tobiko On Top
SEAFOOD
Row 34
300 District Ave, Burlington
|Creamy Lobster Roll
|$46.00
Ethel's Classic Lobster Salad, cole slaw, kettle chips
|Warm Buttered Lobster Roll
|$46.00
Locally caught lobster from ME, poached in warm butter in a brioche bun topped off with sea salt. Served with coleslaw and kettle chips.
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$26.99
**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.
|Lobster Roll
|$25.99
our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
|Lobster Sub
|$49.99
our famous "Lobstah" sub! over half a pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on our lightly toasted small signature sub roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.