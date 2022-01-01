Muffins in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve muffins
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Turkey, Egg & Cheese English Muffin
|Egg & Cheese English Muffin
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe
Twist Bakery and Cafe
62 Second Ave, Burlington
|Morning Glory Muffin
|$3.25
A wholesome carrot muffin scented with orange zest and filled with pineapple, dark and golden raisins. Allergens: Coconut, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch, Pineapple.
|Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$2.75
We use fresh bananas and dark chocolate chips to make this customer favorite! Allergens: Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch
|Vegan French Toast Muffin
|$3.00
French Toast muffin with oatmeal streusel topping--no eggs, no dairy.
More about The Bagel Bar
The Bagel Bar
282 cambridge Street, Burlington
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.49
|Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
|$3.49
|Coffee Cake Muffin
|$3.49