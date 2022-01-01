Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey, Egg & Cheese English Muffin
Egg & Cheese English Muffin
Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

Blackbird

101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$2.95
More about Blackbird
Twist Bakery and Cafe image

 

Twist Bakery and Cafe

62 Second Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Morning Glory Muffin$3.25
A wholesome carrot muffin scented with orange zest and filled with pineapple, dark and golden raisins. Allergens: Coconut, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch, Pineapple.
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.75
We use fresh bananas and dark chocolate chips to make this customer favorite! Allergens: Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch
Vegan French Toast Muffin$3.00
French Toast muffin with oatmeal streusel topping--no eggs, no dairy.
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe
The Bagel Bar image

 

The Bagel Bar

282 cambridge Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$3.49
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$3.49
Coffee Cake Muffin$3.49
More about The Bagel Bar
ENGLISH MUFFIN image

 

NexDine

5 Wall Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
ENGLISH MUFFIN
More about NexDine

