Omelettes in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve omelettes

Blackbird

101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

Meat Lover's Omelette$12.00
A two egg omelette filled with bacon, sausage and smoked ham, smothered in American cheese. Served with toast and home fried potatoes.
Baconator Omelette$12.00
Two egg omelette filled with chopped bacon, chopped bacon, and more chopped bacon....with cheddar-jack cheese. Served with toast & home fired potatoes.
Western Chipotle Omelette$12.00
Two egg omelette, pecan-wood smoked ham, cheddar-jack cheese, with sautéed red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and smoky chipotle sauce. Served with toast and home fried potatoes.
Twist Bakery and Cafe

62 Second Ave, Burlington

3 Egg Omelette$14.00
Our 3-Egg Omelette is filled with Bacon, Cheddar, Sauteed Garlic Spinach, and topped with Avocado and Pico de Gallo. Served with Toast. Allergens: Dairy and Egg
