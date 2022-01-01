Omelettes in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve omelettes
Blackbird
101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Meat Lover's Omelette
|$12.00
A two egg omelette filled with bacon, sausage and smoked ham, smothered in American cheese. Served with toast and home fried potatoes.
|Baconator Omelette
|$12.00
Two egg omelette filled with chopped bacon, chopped bacon, and more chopped bacon....with cheddar-jack cheese. Served with toast & home fired potatoes.
|Western Chipotle Omelette
|$12.00
Two egg omelette, pecan-wood smoked ham, cheddar-jack cheese, with sautéed red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and smoky chipotle sauce. Served with toast and home fried potatoes.