Pancakes in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve pancakes
Karma - Burlington
75 Middlesex Tpk, Burlington
|Pancakes
|$5.00
|WHOLE Roasted Peking Duck w/ Pancakes
|$73.00
|Scallion Pancakes
|$10.00
Blackbird
101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Single Pancake
|$3.00
Single pancake - your choice of plain, chocolate chip or blueberry - topped with powdered sugar & served with a side of maple flavored syrup and butter.
|Pancakes
Order of three golden, fluffy pancakes served with butter and maple syrup. Choose your flavor: Traditional, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip!
Feng Shui - Burlington
2200 District Ave, Burlington
|Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
|$9.00
Green onion flatbread
|Indian Pancake 印度面包
|$10.00
Pan sear with coconut curry sauce
The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|3 Pancakes
|$14.50
|2 Pancakes
|$11.50
|1 Pancake
|$7.50
Our house sweet cream mix, served with powdered sugar & whipped butter.
Twist Bakery and Cafe
62 Second Ave, Burlington
|Kids Strawberry Pancakes
|$7.00
3 kids sized pancakes served with our house-made Strawberry sauce. Add 2 slices of Bacon and 1 Egg for $3.00. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. This item is dairy free
|Pancake Mix
|$8.00
Our very own pancake mix not found anywhere else! Sold in one pound containers, you add milk of choice, eggs and vanilla to make approximately 12 pancakes. Directions included to make them VEGAN (and just as delicious!). Make our popular pancakes at home. 1 pound. Recipe on package. Allergens: None noted in mix. Contains: Cornstarch.
|Kids Pancakes
|$6.00
3 kids sized pancakes served with Real Maple Syrup. Add 2 slices of Bacon and 1 Egg for $3.00. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg.