Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Burlington

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve paninis

Consumer pic

 

Blackbird

101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoky Spicy Turkey Panini$12.00
Sliced turkey, red onions, dill pickles, & provolone cheese with bbq sauce & smoky chipotle aioli, pressed on Tuscan bread
Tuna Melt Panini$12.00
Albacore tuna salad made with red onions, dill pickle, lemon, light mayo with a choice of cheese - pressed and melted on Tuscan bread
Caprese Panini$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil pesto and balsamic glaze pressed on Tuscan bread. (Vegetarian)
More about Blackbird
Item pic

 

Twist Bakery and Cafe

62 Second Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Panini$15.00
Housemade meatballs slow cooked for hours in our own marinara, Topped with mozzarella, parmesan and provolone and grilled till golden. Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, and Contains Cornstarch.
Sweet & Spicy Panini$14.00
Crispy Sweet & Spicy Chicken, Provolone, Spinach with our house-made Spicy Honey dipping sauce. Allergens: Dairy and Egg.
Crispy Chicken Parm Panini$15.00
Our hand dipped chicken topped with mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses and grilled. Served with marinara dipping sauce. Order dairy free cheese for a dairy free option.
Allergens: Eggs, Dairy (if ordered with dairy cheese).
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Burlington

Kung Pao Chicken

Sashimi

Edamame

Pies

Scallops

Hot And Sour Soup

Chai Lattes

Chipotle Chicken

Map

More near Burlington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston