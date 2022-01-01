Paninis in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve paninis
Blackbird
101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Smoky Spicy Turkey Panini
|$12.00
Sliced turkey, red onions, dill pickles, & provolone cheese with bbq sauce & smoky chipotle aioli, pressed on Tuscan bread
|Tuna Melt Panini
|$12.00
Albacore tuna salad made with red onions, dill pickle, lemon, light mayo with a choice of cheese - pressed and melted on Tuscan bread
|Caprese Panini
|$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil pesto and balsamic glaze pressed on Tuscan bread. (Vegetarian)
Twist Bakery and Cafe
62 Second Ave, Burlington
|Meatball Panini
|$15.00
Housemade meatballs slow cooked for hours in our own marinara, Topped with mozzarella, parmesan and provolone and grilled till golden. Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, and Contains Cornstarch.
|Sweet & Spicy Panini
|$14.00
Crispy Sweet & Spicy Chicken, Provolone, Spinach with our house-made Spicy Honey dipping sauce. Allergens: Dairy and Egg.
|Crispy Chicken Parm Panini
|$15.00
Our hand dipped chicken topped with mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses and grilled. Served with marinara dipping sauce. Order dairy free cheese for a dairy free option.
Allergens: Eggs, Dairy (if ordered with dairy cheese).