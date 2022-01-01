Pies in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve pies
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Bennett's Chocolate Whoopie Pie
|$3.50
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe
Twist Bakery and Cafe
62 Second Ave, Burlington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie
|$30.00
Our best selling chocolate chip cookies made into a sharable pie. Ready to be baked at home -- place Frozen Pie on parchment lined cookie sheet and bake in a 350 degree oven for 45-60 minutes until set. To prevent further browning tent with foil. Let cool completely until set and Enjoy!
Allergens: Egg, Soy Lecithin.
|Whoopie Pies, Mini w/ ChocChips
|$3.00
A New England tradition made Twist style. Chocolate cakes filled with creamy vanilla frosting and dipped in chocolate chips Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, & Soy lecithin.
|Double Crust Apple Pie
|$32.00
Our traditional apple pie topped with our flaky crust ready to be baked and served at home. Preheat Oven to 325F. No Need to defrost pie. Remove all plastic packaging. Place on a parchment lined cookie sheet, and place in preheated oven on bottom rack. Bake for approximately 40 minutes until golden and juices are bubbling. You may tent with foil to cook longer if desired to prevent further browning. Let sit for 15 minutes before serving. Enjoy! Allergens: Egg