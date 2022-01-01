Pies in Burlington

Our traditional apple pie topped with our flaky crust ready to be baked and served at home. Preheat Oven to 325F. No Need to defrost pie. Remove all plastic packaging. Place on a parchment lined cookie sheet, and place in preheated oven on bottom rack. Bake for approximately 40 minutes until golden and juices are bubbling. You may tent with foil to cook longer if desired to prevent further browning. Let sit for 15 minutes before serving. Enjoy! Allergens: Egg

