Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Burlington

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bennett's Chocolate Whoopie Pie$3.50
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
62a9f4e4-abb8-4d81-8c05-4c3fff788a6c image

 

Twist Bakery and Cafe

62 Second Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie$30.00
Our best selling chocolate chip cookies made into a sharable pie. Ready to be baked at home -- place Frozen Pie on parchment lined cookie sheet and bake in a 350 degree oven for 45-60 minutes until set. To prevent further browning tent with foil. Let cool  completely until set and Enjoy!
Allergens: Egg, Soy Lecithin.
Whoopie Pies, Mini w/ ChocChips$3.00
A New England tradition made Twist style. Chocolate cakes filled with creamy vanilla frosting and dipped in chocolate chips Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, & Soy lecithin.
Double Crust Apple Pie$32.00
Our traditional apple pie topped with our flaky crust ready to be baked and served at home. Preheat Oven to 325F.  No Need to defrost pie.  Remove all plastic packaging.  Place on a parchment lined cookie sheet, and place in preheated oven on bottom rack.  Bake for approximately 40 minutes until golden and juices are bubbling.  You may tent with foil to cook longer if desired to prevent further browning. Let sit for 15 minutes before serving.  Enjoy! Allergens: Egg
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Burlington

Chipotle Chicken

Prawns

Fried Rice

Lobster Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Miso Soup

Maki

Quiche

Map

More near Burlington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston