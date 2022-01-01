Quesadillas in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$15.00
A grilled flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, home fries, pico de gallo, American & Jalapeno-Jack cheeses. Topped with pickled onions & chipotle-maple sour cream.
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe
Twist Bakery and Cafe
62 Second Ave, Burlington
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.00
|Pico Quesadilla
|$15.00
Our Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Avocado & Pico de Gallo. Allergens: Dairy and Egg.
|Vegan Quesadilla
|$13.00
Dairy Free Cheese (or cheddar), chick pea & corn salad, fresh spinach, avocado & pico de gallo on a crispy tortilla