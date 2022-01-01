Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington image

 

The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$15.00
A grilled flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, home fries, pico de gallo, American & Jalapeno-Jack cheeses. Topped with pickled onions & chipotle-maple sour cream.
More about The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
Item pic

 

Twist Bakery and Cafe

62 Second Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
Pico Quesadilla$15.00
Our Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Avocado & Pico de Gallo. Allergens: Dairy and Egg.
Vegan Quesadilla$13.00
Dairy Free Cheese (or cheddar), chick pea & corn salad, fresh spinach, avocado & pico de gallo on a crispy tortilla
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe
GARDEN QUESADILLA image

 

NexDine

5 Wall Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
More about NexDine

