Quiche in Burlington

The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Hash Quiche
|$16.00
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with sour cream & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & toast.
