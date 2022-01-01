Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Burlington

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve scallops

Karma - Burlington image

 

Karma - Burlington

75 Middlesex Tpk, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Scallop Crunch Maki$20.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado; Topped w/ Grilled Scallops, Chili Aioli
Dry Scallop & Egg White Fried Rice$18.00
Chinese XO Scallops$24.00
Steamed Scallops with Vermicelli Noodles on Half Shell
More about Karma - Burlington
Feng Shui - Burlington image

 

Feng Shui - Burlington

2200 District Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hibachi Sea Scallops 铁板干贝$32.00
Served with vegetable medley, and choice: Jasmine Rice, Brown Rice
Filet Mignon & Scallops 菲力牛干贝$33.00
Certified Angus Beef on a sizzling platter & sea scallop with variety vegetables
★ Hottategai (Sea Scallops)$9.00
More about Feng Shui - Burlington

Browse other tasty dishes in Burlington

Eel

Kung Pao Chicken

Turkey Clubs

Cake

Chicken Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Pad Thai

Hot And Sour Soup

Map

More near Burlington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Billerica

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston