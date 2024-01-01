Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp soup in
Burlington
/
Burlington
/
Shrimp Soup
Burlington restaurants that serve shrimp soup
One Wall Cafe
One Wall Street, Burlington
No reviews yet
Soup du Jour 16oz = shrimp and roasted corn chowder
$5.25
More about One Wall Cafe
Summit Burlington - 200 Wheeler
200 Wheeler, Burlington
No reviews yet
Large 16oz cup Blount's Soup (Shrimp and Roasted Corn Bisque)
$4.50
More about Summit Burlington - 200 Wheeler
