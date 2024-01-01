Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp soup in Burlington

Burlington restaurants that serve shrimp soup

One Wall Cafe

One Wall Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soup du Jour 16oz = shrimp and roasted corn chowder$5.25
More about One Wall Cafe
Summit Burlington - 200 Wheeler

200 Wheeler, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large 16oz cup Blount's Soup (Shrimp and Roasted Corn Bisque)$4.50
More about Summit Burlington - 200 Wheeler

