Tacos in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve tacos

Karma - Burlington image

 

Karma - Burlington

75 Middlesex Tpk, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Taco$20.00
Must-Try. Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions, Wasabi Infused Fish Roe Served on Crispy Chips
More about Karma - Burlington
Row 34 image

SEAFOOD

Row 34

300 District Ave, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (1768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$16.00
Two fish tacos, lightly fried haddock on flour tortillas with ginger lime slaw, avocado crèma
More about Row 34
Feng Shui - Burlington image

 

Feng Shui - Burlington

2200 District Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
★ Tuna Taco$16.00
Crispy taco with Cajun tuna, avocado, tobiko, cherry tomato & light spicy vinegar sauce
More about Feng Shui - Burlington
Item pic

 

The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco After Party$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
More about The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
Item pic

 

Twist Bakery and Cafe

62 Second Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos$13.00
Two soft corn Tortillas filled with scrambled Eggs, Your Choice of Cheese, Bacon, our house-made Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Arugula. Allergens: Dairy and Egg,
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe

