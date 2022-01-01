Tacos in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve tacos
Karma - Burlington
75 Middlesex Tpk, Burlington
|Tuna Taco
|$20.00
Must-Try. Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions, Wasabi Infused Fish Roe Served on Crispy Chips
SEAFOOD
Row 34
300 District Ave, Burlington
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Two fish tacos, lightly fried haddock on flour tortillas with ginger lime slaw, avocado crèma
Feng Shui - Burlington
2200 District Ave, Burlington
|★ Tuna Taco
|$16.00
Crispy taco with Cajun tuna, avocado, tobiko, cherry tomato & light spicy vinegar sauce
The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Taco After Party
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.