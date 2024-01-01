Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable fried rice in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

Item pic

 

Feng Shui - Burlington - 2200 District Ave

2200 District Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice 菜炒饭$14.00
More about Feng Shui - Burlington - 2200 District Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Summit Burlington - 200 Wheeler

200 Wheeler, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Daily Special Exhibition (Pad Thai - Stir fried rice noodle with chicken, shrimp or tofu in a Thai peanut sauce with assorted vegetable and a fortune cookie)$7.95
subject to change. see weekly café menu for details
More about Summit Burlington - 200 Wheeler

