Veggie burritos in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve veggie burritos

BurgerIM

90 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

Veggie Burrito (Special Intro Price $6.50)$4.99
Blackbird

101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

Farmhouse Veggie Burrito *$12.00
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with cheddar-jack cheese & loaded with sautéed fresh veggies - red onion, tomato, mushroom, green pepper & spinach, in a soft tortilla wrap
Farmhouse Veggie Burrito$12.00
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with cheddar-jack cheese & loaded with sautéed fresh veggies - red onion, tomato, mushroom, green pepper & spinach, in a soft tortilla wrap
