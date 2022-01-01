Veggie burritos in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve veggie burritos
BurgerIM
90 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Veggie Burrito (Special Intro Price $6.50)
|$4.99
Blackbird
101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Farmhouse Veggie Burrito *
|$12.00
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with cheddar-jack cheese & loaded with sautéed fresh veggies - red onion, tomato, mushroom, green pepper & spinach, in a soft tortilla wrap
