Waffles in Burlington

Blackbird
101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Belgian Waffles
Golden Belgian Waffle
-Traditional Style
-Nutella & Banana
-Strawberry & Cream
-Blueberry Lemon
|Maple Sausage WAFFLE
|$10.00
Waffle breakfast sandwich filled with maple sausage, 2 Fried eggs, American cheese and maple drizzle.
|Cinnamon & Sugar Belgian Style Waffle
|$10.00
Belgian Waffle topped with cinnamon & sugar and served with a side of maple flavored syrup and butter.
The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington
75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington
|Waffle Fries Side
|$5.00
|Waffle
|$9.50
An 8" Belgian waffle from our homemade mix, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.
Add fresh berries +$3
|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.50
A fluffy Belgian waffle infused with bacon, fire roasted poblano corn & jalapeno jack cheese - layered with our rice crispy coated chicken breast & topped with hot honey, chipotle maple sour cream, pickled onions & scallions.