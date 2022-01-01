Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve waffles

Blackbird

101 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Belgian Waffles
Golden Belgian Waffle
-Traditional Style
-Nutella & Banana
-Strawberry & Cream
-Blueberry Lemon
Maple Sausage WAFFLE$10.00
Waffle breakfast sandwich filled with maple sausage, 2 Fried eggs, American cheese and maple drizzle.
Cinnamon & Sugar Belgian Style Waffle$10.00
Belgian Waffle topped with cinnamon & sugar and served with a side of maple flavored syrup and butter.
The Friendly Toast - Massachussetts, Burlington

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries Side$5.00
Waffle$9.50
An 8" Belgian waffle from our homemade mix, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.
Add fresh berries +$3
Chicken & Waffles$18.50
A fluffy Belgian waffle infused with bacon, fire roasted poblano corn & jalapeno jack cheese - layered with our rice crispy coated chicken breast & topped with hot honey, chipotle maple sour cream, pickled onions & scallions.
