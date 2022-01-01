Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Whoopie pies in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve whoopie pies

Item pic

 

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bennett's Chocolate Whoopie Pie$3.50
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
62a9f4e4-abb8-4d81-8c05-4c3fff788a6c image

 

Twist Bakery and Cafe

62 Second Ave, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whoopie Pies, Mini w/ ChocChips$3.00
A New England tradition made Twist style. Chocolate cakes filled with creamy vanilla frosting and dipped in chocolate chips Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg, & Soy lecithin.
Whoopie Pies, Strawberry$3.50
More about Twist Bakery and Cafe

