Cake in
Burlington
/
Burlington
/
Cake
Burlington restaurants that serve cake
Americana Cafe
309 Huffman Mill Road, Burlington
No reviews yet
Funnel Cake Fries
$5.99
More about Americana Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Harrison's - Burlington
2773 S Church St, Burlington
Avg 4.3
(402 reviews)
Crumb Cake
$4.00
Chocolate Cake
$3.50
Pineapple Cake
$4.00
More about Harrison's - Burlington
Durham
Avg 4.4
(153 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Carrboro
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
High Point
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Kernersville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Pittsboro
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Asheboro
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
