Chicken salad in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve chicken salad

Burlington Beer Works image

 

Burlington Beer Works

103 East Front Street, Burlington

Avg 4.8 (1425 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$12.00
t-5 farms roasted chicken, grapes, and candied walnuts with tomato and lettuce on grilled sourdough
TMR-TickleMyRibs image

 

TMR-TickleMyRibs-Burlington

1183 UNIVERSITY DR STE 101, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
All white meat Smoked Chicken with a mixture of sweetened cranberries, onions, celery and toasted slivered almonds, with sliced pickles on a brioche bun.
Chicken Salad Sandwich w/ 1 side$10.99
All white meat Smoked Chicken with a mixture of sweetened cranberries, onions, celery and toasted slivered almonds, with sliced pickles on a brioche bun - Comes with your choice of one side item.
Smoked Chicken Salad Plate w/ 1 side$9.99
All white meat Smoked Chicken with a mixture of sweetened cranberries, onions, celery and toasted slivered almonds, topped with sliced pickles -
Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.
