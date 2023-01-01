Chicken salad in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve chicken salad
Burlington Beer Works
103 East Front Street, Burlington
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$12.00
t-5 farms roasted chicken, grapes, and candied walnuts with tomato and lettuce on grilled sourdough
TMR-TickleMyRibs-Burlington
1183 UNIVERSITY DR STE 101, Burlington
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
All white meat Smoked Chicken with a mixture of sweetened cranberries, onions, celery and toasted slivered almonds, with sliced pickles on a brioche bun.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich w/ 1 side
|$10.99
All white meat Smoked Chicken with a mixture of sweetened cranberries, onions, celery and toasted slivered almonds, with sliced pickles on a brioche bun - Comes with your choice of one side item.
|Smoked Chicken Salad Plate w/ 1 side
|$9.99
All white meat Smoked Chicken with a mixture of sweetened cranberries, onions, celery and toasted slivered almonds, topped with sliced pickles -
Comes with your choice of one side item and a few hushpuppies.