Chicken sandwiches in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Burlington Beer Works
Burlington Beer Works
103 East Front Street, Burlington
|Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
More about TMR-TickleMyRibs-Burlington
TMR-TickleMyRibs-Burlington
1183 UNIVERSITY DR STE 101, Burlington
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
All white meat Smoked Chicken with a mixture of sweetened cranberries, onions, celery and toasted slivered almonds, with sliced pickles on a brioche bun.
|Chicken Sandwich w/ 1 side
|$10.49
Smoked Chopped Chicken piled high on a brioche bun with a choice of coleslaw or bbq slaw then topped with our tangy Signature TMR Sauce - Comes with your choice of one side item.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich w/ 1 side
|$10.99
All white meat Smoked Chicken with a mixture of sweetened cranberries, onions, celery and toasted slivered almonds, with sliced pickles on a brioche bun - Comes with your choice of one side item.