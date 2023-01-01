Cookies in Burlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Burlington restaurants that serve cookies
Burlington Beer Works
103 East Front Street, Burlington
Avg 4.8
(1425 reviews)
Mousse Cookie Pie
$6.00
More about Burlington Beer Works
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Harrison's - Burlington
2773 S Church St, Burlington
Avg 4.3
(402 reviews)
Decorative Cookie
$4.00
More about Harrison's - Burlington
