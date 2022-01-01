Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Burlington

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve french fries

Burlington Beer Works image

 

Burlington Beer Works

103 East Front Street, Burlington

Avg 4.8 (1425 reviews)
Takeout
side french fries$4.00
More about Burlington Beer Works
Harrison's image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Harrison's

2773 S Church St, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (402 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$1.49
More about Harrison's
Map

More near Burlington to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (180 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston