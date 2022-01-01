Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Burlington

Go
Burlington restaurants
Toast

Burlington restaurants that serve pies

Burlington Beer Works image

 

Burlington Beer Works

103 East Front Street, Burlington

Avg 4.8 (1425 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$6.00
More about Burlington Beer Works
Harrison's image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Harrison's - Burlington

2773 S Church St, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Oatmeal Cream Pie$4.00
More about Harrison's - Burlington

Browse other tasty dishes in Burlington

Reuben

French Fries

Map

More near Burlington to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (960 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston