Burlington restaurants you'll love

More about Riverview Restaurant and Bar
Riverview Restaurant and Bar
219 High Street, Burlington
|Popular items
|Tuna Tartare
|$15.00
sushi grade tuna, avocado, jalapeno, sesame, sriracha mayo, wontons
|Short Rib Ragu
|$24.00
our shredded house-braised short rib ragu, served on orecchietti pasta with a herb-infused parmesan and tomato sauce.
|Riverview Burger
|$18.00
½ lb house-blend Black Angus chuck patty, Gruyere Cheese served with lettuce, tomato, thick applewood-smoked bacon and our own Guinness, bacon and onion jam on toasted brioche with fries
More about Glassy Brown Cookies
Glassy Brown Cookies
224 High Street, Burlington
|Popular items
|Apple 🍏 Pie
|$3.25
Who doesn’t love apple? This combination of butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and apples? The soft chewy inside with a crisp outside screams tasty.
|Apple Pie
|$4.00
The Best Apple Cookie in South Jersey
|Peach Cobbler
|$3.25
This cookie taste like a peach cobbler pie wrapped into a cookie.
More about B-Unos
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
B-Unos
350 High St, Burlington
|Popular items
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.69
Eggs omelette style, choice of meat, american cheese, on your choice of bread with a side of tater tots
|Baconators Daddy
|$13.00
Double the BEEF! topped with American and Cheddar cheese and HELLA bacon and mayo.
|Three Egg Breakfast
|$7.50
Three Eggs (any style), hash browns or tater tots, four pieces of meat and choice of toast.
More about Grab & Go Mart & Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Grab & Go Mart & Deli
420 Keim Boulevard, Burlington
More about Brickwall Tavern & Dining Room Burlington
Brickwall Tavern & Dining Room Burlington
19 E Union street, Burlington