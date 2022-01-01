Cake in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve cake
Riverview Restaurant & Bar
219 High Street, Burlington
|Pistachio & Ricotta Cake
|$7.50
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
B-UNOS (Burlington)
350 High St, Burlington
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$16.00
2 delicious crab cakes seasoned to perfection served over tomato of tomato slices, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce
|WORLD FAMOUS TRES LECHE CAKE(3 milk)
|$5.99
WORLD FAMOUS 3 MILK CAKE! BETTER THEN ABUELAS. Our amazing homemade tres leches cake is a cake will have your mouth wanting more with its soft, delicious, melt in your mouth sweet sponge cake, soaked in 3 kinds of milk, and topped with whipped cream!
|Bacon Cakes (3)
|$9.00
Short Stack buttermilk Pancakes mixed with chocolate chips and freshly diced Applewood smoked bacon into the batter! Topped with caramel drizzle