Cake in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve cake

Riverview Restaurant and Bar image

 

Riverview Restaurant & Bar

219 High Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pistachio & Ricotta Cake$7.50
More about Riverview Restaurant & Bar
B-Unos image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

B-UNOS (Burlington)

350 High St, Burlington

Avg 4.7 (7453 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Benedict$16.00
2 delicious crab cakes seasoned to perfection served over tomato of tomato slices, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce
WORLD FAMOUS TRES LECHE CAKE(3 milk)$5.99
WORLD FAMOUS 3 MILK CAKE! BETTER THEN ABUELAS. Our amazing homemade tres leches cake is a cake will have your mouth wanting more with its soft, delicious, melt in your mouth sweet sponge cake, soaked in 3 kinds of milk, and topped with whipped cream!
Bacon Cakes (3)$9.00
Short Stack buttermilk Pancakes mixed with chocolate chips and freshly diced Applewood smoked bacon into the batter! Topped with caramel drizzle
More about B-UNOS (Burlington)

