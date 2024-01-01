Chicken sandwiches in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Sun Island Bar-BQ & Jerk Jamaican Restaurant - 34 US 130 Burlington
34 Burlington Pike, Burlington
|Honey Butter Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Served on coco bread, onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo the works
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
B-UNOS (Burlington)
350 High St, Burlington
|*Spicy* Chicken Coop Sandwich
|$14.00
Popeyes Who?!? Fresh, never frozen chicken breast, breaded in our signature seasoned breading and deep fried. Topped with pepper jack & American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickles and spicy mayo
|Chicken Coop Sandwich
|$14.00
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich ! Served with American and Cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo