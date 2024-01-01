Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Sun Island Bar-BQ & Jerk Jamaican Restaurant - 34 US 130 Burlington

34 Burlington Pike, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Butter Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Served on coco bread, onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo the works
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

B-UNOS (Burlington)

350 High St, Burlington

Avg 4.7 (7453 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Spicy* Chicken Coop Sandwich$14.00
Popeyes Who?!? Fresh, never frozen chicken breast, breaded in our signature seasoned breading and deep fried. Topped with pepper jack & American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickles and spicy mayo
Chicken Coop Sandwich$14.00
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich ! Served with American and Cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo
