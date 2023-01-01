Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Burlington

Burlington restaurants
Burlington restaurants that serve crispy chicken

B-Unos image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

B-UNOS (Burlington)

350 High St, Burlington

Avg 4.7 (7453 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Crispy Chicken BBQ Melt$12.00
Crispy BBQ Chicken tenderloins in between 2 slices of grilled Texas toast with American & cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, bacon with drizzled ranch dressing .
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad$13.50
Chopped Romaine lettuce, Pico de Gallo, bleu cheese crumbles, freshly diced bacon, crispy buffalo chicken topped with freshly cut & fried tortilla strips. Served alongside bleu cheese dressing.
More about B-UNOS (Burlington)
Riverview Restaurant and Bar image

 

Riverview Restaurant & Bar

219 High Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Shenandoah Chicken$24.00
More about Riverview Restaurant & Bar

