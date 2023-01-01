Crispy chicken in Burlington
Burlington restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about B-UNOS (Burlington)
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
B-UNOS (Burlington)
350 High St, Burlington
|Sweet Crispy Chicken BBQ Melt
|$12.00
Crispy BBQ Chicken tenderloins in between 2 slices of grilled Texas toast with American & cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, bacon with drizzled ranch dressing .
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Chopped Romaine lettuce, Pico de Gallo, bleu cheese crumbles, freshly diced bacon, crispy buffalo chicken topped with freshly cut & fried tortilla strips. Served alongside bleu cheese dressing.