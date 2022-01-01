Pudding in Burlington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Burlington restaurants that serve pudding
Glassy Brown Cookies
224 High Street, Burlington
Avg 4.7
(31 reviews)
Banana Pudding
$3.25
Banana Pudding Cookies
This cookie taste like a bowl of banana pudding wrapped into a cookie.
More about Glassy Brown Cookies
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
B-Unos
350 High St, Burlington
Avg 4.7
(7453 reviews)
Banana Pudding Shake
$6.00
More about B-Unos
