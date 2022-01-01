Burlington restaurants you'll love

Burlington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Burlington

Must-try Burlington restaurants

Juniper at Hotel Vermont image

SANDWICHES

Juniper at Hotel Vermont

41 Cherry St, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheddar Fritters$9.00
fermented strawberry, chili conserve
French fries$6.00
aioli, herbs
Green Salad$12.00
toasted nuts, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes
More about Juniper at Hotel Vermont
Istanbul Kebab House image

 

Istanbul Kebab House

175 Church Street, Burlington

Avg 4.6 (2142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Babaganoush$8.50
smoked eggplant, roasted red pepper, tahini, garlic, fresh lemon, organic turkish extra virgin olive oil. recommended with lavash bread.
Falafel Wrap$8.99
homemade falafel made with organic turkish chickpeas, celery, parsley, onion, garlic, and tahini, served on homemade bun or fresh lavash wrap with lettuce, onion, tomato, & pickled red cabbage
Large Meze Platter$18.99
great for sharing! haydari, hummus, babaganoush, turkish salsa, stuffed grape leaves. served with lavash bread. for gluten free option add fresh cut veggie sticks
More about Istanbul Kebab House
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

160 Bank Street, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (4401 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Misty Knoll Turkey Burger$18.95
roasted mushrooms, Springbrook Farm raclette, arugula, rosemary mayo
**Cannot be made gluten free***
Pitchfork Farm Beets$12.95
Does' Leap feta, orange, toasted pistachios, radicchio, endive, cranberry vinaigrette
LaPlatte River Angus Beef Burger$17.95
LaPlatte River Angus Farm beef burger with bacon, arugula, cheddar, pickled red onion. TO-GO BEEF BURGERS ARE COOKED TO MEDIUM OR ABOVE ONLY
More about The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
Zero Gravity image

 

Zero Gravity

716 Pine Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Rice Bowl$17.00
Choose crispy chicken or tofu. Ginger braised veggies, pickled chilies, house ferments, furikake peanuts, hoisin sauce.
Bahn Mi$15.00
Roasted eggplant, tofu spread, crunchy veg, cilantro.
Katsu Cauliflower Wings$14.00
(VEGAN) House buffalo sauce, chili aioli, chili crisp.
More about Zero Gravity
TOMGIRL image

 

TOMGIRL

266 Pine Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bali Rice Bowl$13.00
Steamed forbidden rice with greens*, seasonal vegetables, Pitchfork Farm kimchi, a housemade ginger and turmeric cashew and coconut milk cream, local egg, fresh lime and cilantro.
Kale Southwest$14.00
A smoky walnut crumble with maple, chipotle chillies, a roasted almond apricot salsa macha, cilantro and pumpkin seed pesto, shredded kale, sesame seeds, red peppers, red cabbage, steamed forbidden rice,* and avocado. Served with our cilantro lime dressing.
Kale Caesar Crunch$14.00
The ultimate vegan cashew caesar with kale* sweet corn*, and Tomgirl's sensational Savory Trail Mix - a maple roasted medley of nuts, seeds & spices. Plus pan-fried parsley croutons made with O Bread Bakery's French Batard! And yes, our dressing is positively out of this world =)
Vegan cashew caesar dressing Ingredients: organic cashews, lemon, herbs, nutritional yeast, sea salt, maple sugar, garlic, sea salt & black pepper
More about TOMGIRL
Citizen Cider image

 

Citizen Cider

316 Pine Street, Burlington

Avg 4.6 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fiery Apple All Times Wings$10.00
1/2 pound of wings brined in All Times Sparkling cider and tossed in Fiery Apple buffalo sauce. Comes with ranch dressing.
Fiery Burger$14.00
Vermont beef patty topped with blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and fiery apple hot sauce. Served with fries.
Dry Rub All Times Wings$10.00
1/2 pound of wins brined with All Times Sparkling Cider and tossed with Green Mountain Dry Rub. Comes with ranch.
More about Citizen Cider
Revolution Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Revolution Kitchen

9 Center St, Burlington

Avg 4.6 (864 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine hearts, kale, shiitake croutons, nori and a ume-miso dressing. Vegan + Gluten Free.
Laksa Noodle Pot$19.00
Broccoli, carrots, cabbage and tofu in a spicy Malaysian coconut broth with rice noodles, Thai basil, bean sprouts and lime. Vegan + Gluten Free.
Coconut Cream Pie$8.00
Vegan + Gluten Free.
More about Revolution Kitchen
Pascolo Ristorante image

PIZZA

Pascolo Ristorante

83 Church Street, Burlington

Avg 4.4 (2261 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$8.95
Kahlua and espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone custard, chocolate
Gnocchi Sorrentina$18.95
House made gnocchi, tomato basil sauce, mozzarella, garlic, basil
Pappardelle with Mushrooms$21.95
House made pappardelle, marsala cream, rosemary, truffle oil
More about Pascolo Ristorante
Hen of the Wood-Burlington image

 

Hen of the Wood-Burlington

55 Cherry Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hanger Steak$45.00
8 oz Hanger; Smoked Green Cabbage, Buttered Kobocha Squash
S/ Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Maple, House Bacon
Dark Chocolate Pot de Crème$9.00
Candied Pepitas, Cranberry Coulis
More about Hen of the Wood-Burlington
Taco Gordo image

TACOS

Taco Gordo

208 North Winooski Ave, Burlington

Avg 4.8 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tamales$3.00
Tamales!!! Made with fresh masa from All Souls Tortilleria.
All tamales are gluten free. Chile + Cheese tamales are vegetarian.
Chips$3.50
fried fresh daily, served with house salsa roja. VEGAN + GLUTEN FREE.
Guacamole$5.00
avocados, fresh lime juice, salt. 3.25oz cup. VEGAN + GLUTEN FREE.
More about Taco Gordo
Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door image

 

Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door

169 Cherry Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoothie$6.00
Fruit smoothies with one of our homemade agave sweetened bases. Choose one or a combination of fruits.
Banana Bread$4.50
Griddled and served with maple-walnut cream cheese
Penny Cluse$12.75
2 eggs served homefries & biscuits with herb cream gravy
More about Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
A Single Pebble image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

A Single Pebble

133 Bank Street, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (1905 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mock Eel$16.00
Crispy Shiitake mushrooms glazed in a ginger. scallion & soy sauce
Crispy Vegetable Spring Roll$8.00
Two Crispy Spring Rolls filled with Cabbage, Mushroom, Carrots & Bamboo. Seasoned with Five Spice
Tangerine Peel Chicken$26.00
Crispy pieces of chicken with tangerine peel and garlic sauce, Framed with broccoli crowns and a dry red chili.
More about A Single Pebble
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast image

 

Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast

86 St. Paul Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pancake Monster$18.50
Two "mini" pancakes topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
SNAP CRACKLE CLUCK$16.00
House rice crispy coated chicken breast, hot honey sauce, garlic aioli, pickled onion slaw & sliced pickles on a sesame seed bun. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
Taco After Party$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
More about Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
Bluebird Barbecue image

 

Bluebird Barbecue

317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
-Pulled Pork$19.50
marbled pork shoulder, hand-trimmed + rubbed with our "pork rub", slow-smoked for 18 hours - half pound with your choice of two sides. (catamount gold bbq sauce on the side)
-Barbecue For Two$45.50
served family style for two to share! your choice of three slow-smoked meats + four from scratch sides. (our bbq sauces served on the side)
-Half Rack Spares$29.50
center cut rib racks, rubbed with our "pork rub," slow-smoked for four hours, glazed with our mountain maple sauce and char-grilled to order - half rack with your choice of two sides. (our mountain maple bbq sauce on the side)
More about Bluebird Barbecue
El Cortijo BURLINGTON image

 

El Cortijo BURLINGTON

189 Bank Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Taco Plate$15.95
Choose two tacos with two sides
Pescado Taco$5.00
crispy fish, tequila lime crema, cabbage slaw (cannot be made dairy free)
Two Salsas With Chips$8.95
choice of Roja, Verde, Taquera, or Queso Fundido
More about El Cortijo BURLINGTON
Honey Road image

CHICKEN

Honey Road

156 Church Street, Burlington

Avg 4.7 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Harissa Chicken Wings$16.00
Sweet harissa chicken wings, sesame seeds, dried lime labne. 12 per order.
*gluten free
*nut free
Babaganoush$9.00
1/2pint of our babaganoush - roasted eggplant, labne, brown butter creamy, smokey and rich.
*gluten free
*nut free
Cheese Pide$19.00
Slipper Shaped Pita Pie, Garlic Herb Butter, Spicy Tomato & Egg Yolk
*Nut Free
More about Honey Road
Café Mamajuana image

 

Café Mamajuana

88 Oak Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Wings (choose flavor)$13.50
Crispy fried Chicken, tossed in our Passionfruit Chipotle Glaze OR Jerk seasoning. Accompanied with a side of coconut crema, pickled jicama and pineapple salsa!
Gluten-Free
Bean/Habichuela Empanada$4.00
Stewed Beans & Veggie stuffed Empanada.
VEGAN as is.
Beef/Picadillo Empanada$4.50
North East raised quality ground Beef, raisins, peppers, onions and garlic filled Empanada.
More about Café Mamajuana
The Skinny Pancake image

 

The Skinny Pancake

60 Lake St, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Johnny Crepe$13.00
VT maple BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions, and Cabot cheddar cheese in a cornmeal crepe. Served with a side of coleslaw and sweet maple BBQ sauce
Cheesy Chicken Pesto$12.50
Roasted chicken, pesto, caramelized onions, Cabot cheddar, and fresh VT mozzarella
Lumberjack$10.00
Ham and Cabot cheddar cheese
More about The Skinny Pancake
The Café HOT. image

 

The Café HOT.

198 Main Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
the raven. (GF, V)$6.00
our avocado toast-ada is a toasted All Souls corn tortilla with black-cat-Raven sauce, hass avocado, house vegan white sauce, and a garden of herbs. vegan and gluten free. order a single or a double if you're looking to make it a meal.
~Tax included~
breakfast sandwich.$11.00
egg & griddled cheese on a seeded milkbun with harissa, special sauce and fresh herbs. everything made in-house.
~Tax included~
secret biscuit sandwich.$10.00
it's a secret.
ok i'll tell you. it's a house-made flaky southern biscuit with scrambled egg, maple salsa macha, and rajas. but don't tell anyone else ok?
~Tax Included~
More about The Café HOT.
Vermont Pub & Brewery image

 

Vermont Pub & Brewery

144 College St, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burly Mac & Cheese$12.00
Creamy Cabot cheddar cheese sauce made with our own Burly Irish Ale
Add Bacon $2.00
Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
Served with a side of marinara
Poutine$9.50
Brew fries, Vermont Maplebrook cheese curds, beef gravy
More about Vermont Pub & Brewery
ArtsRiot image

FRENCH FRIES

ArtsRiot

400 Pine St, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cubano$14.00
Sliced Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard
Riot Fries$8.00
Classic french fries with cilantro garlic oil.
Choice of chili mayo or avocado crema
Ranch Water Can$8.00
House canned cocktail: mineral water, lime and tequila
More about ArtsRiot
Radio Bean image

 

Radio Bean

8 N. Winooski Ave, Burlington

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bibb Salad$10.00
apple, pecorino romano, macadamia, green dressing, dill*
add boquerones +6
*can be made nut + dairy free!
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
buttermilk fried thigh, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, celery slaw served on a soft bun from Stewart's Bakery
add frites w/ ketchup +4
add aioli +.50
Smashburger$12.00
two thin beef patties, cheddar and american cheeses, house pickles, raw onion, bibb lettuce, burger sauce served on a soft bun from Stewart's Bakery
add frites w/ ketchup +4
More about Radio Bean
August First image

 

August First

149 S. Champlain St., Burlington

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
RAMEN NOODLE SALAD$14.00
Chilled Ramen Noodles, Soft Jammy Egg, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Baby Greens, Scallion, Shallot, Cilantro, and Red Chilis with Sesame Tamari Dressing.
THE VERMONTER$13.00
Turkey, Cabot Cheddar, Apple Chutney, Red Onion, Lettuce, Cranberry Mayonnaise on Country French.
BLT ON A BAGUETTE$12.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayonnaise on a Freshly Baked Baguette.
More about August First
THORN + ROOTS image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

THORN + ROOTS

92 Church St., Burlington

Avg 4.6 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LATIN CHIPOTLE$12.95
Farro + Arugula + Black Beans + Roasted Corn + Charred Peppers + Pickled Onions + Cherry Tomatoes + Avo + Feta + Chipotle Dressing
BOWL 5: PB+J ACAI BOWL$13.50
BASE: Acai + Strawberries + Blueberries + Bananas + PB&J + Oat Milk
TOPPINGS: Strawberries + Blackberries + GF Granola + Toasted Coconut + Peanut Butter + Goji Berries + Cocoa Nibs + Agave Drizzle
AVOCADO + TOAST$8.50
Sourdough + Avo Mash + Avo Oil + TR Seasoning
More about THORN + ROOTS
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth image

PIZZA

American Flatbread Burlington Hearth

115 St. Paul Street, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sm Medicine Wheel$13.00
Click for GF option.
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Grana Padano & fresh herbs
Lg Power to the People$23.00
Misty Knoll chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, carrots, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella, Grana Padano, fresh herbs
Lg Cheese & Herb$16.00
mozzarella, Grana Padano, garlic oil, fresh herbs. We highly recommend and side of tomato sauce for dipping!
More about American Flatbread Burlington Hearth
Skinny Pancake image

 

Skinny Pancake

134 Archibald Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner and Salad For 2 (Heat + Eat)$30.00
Please choose 1 entree and 1 salad
Frozen Entrees for 4$50.00
More about Skinny Pancake
Skinny Pancake image

 

Skinny Pancake

633 Main St, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Skinny Pancake
Vermont Comedy Club image

 

Vermont Comedy Club

101 Main St, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Vermont Comedy Club
