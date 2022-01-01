Burlington restaurants you'll love
Juniper at Hotel Vermont
41 Cherry St, Burlington
|Cheddar Fritters
|$9.00
fermented strawberry, chili conserve
|French fries
|$6.00
aioli, herbs
|Green Salad
|$12.00
toasted nuts, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes
Istanbul Kebab House
175 Church Street, Burlington
|Babaganoush
|$8.50
smoked eggplant, roasted red pepper, tahini, garlic, fresh lemon, organic turkish extra virgin olive oil. recommended with lavash bread.
|Falafel Wrap
|$8.99
homemade falafel made with organic turkish chickpeas, celery, parsley, onion, garlic, and tahini, served on homemade bun or fresh lavash wrap with lettuce, onion, tomato, & pickled red cabbage
|Large Meze Platter
|$18.99
great for sharing! haydari, hummus, babaganoush, turkish salsa, stuffed grape leaves. served with lavash bread. for gluten free option add fresh cut veggie sticks
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
160 Bank Street, Burlington
|Misty Knoll Turkey Burger
|$18.95
roasted mushrooms, Springbrook Farm raclette, arugula, rosemary mayo
**Cannot be made gluten free***
|Pitchfork Farm Beets
|$12.95
Does' Leap feta, orange, toasted pistachios, radicchio, endive, cranberry vinaigrette
|LaPlatte River Angus Beef Burger
|$17.95
LaPlatte River Angus Farm beef burger with bacon, arugula, cheddar, pickled red onion. TO-GO BEEF BURGERS ARE COOKED TO MEDIUM OR ABOVE ONLY
Zero Gravity
716 Pine Street, Burlington
|The Rice Bowl
|$17.00
Choose crispy chicken or tofu. Ginger braised veggies, pickled chilies, house ferments, furikake peanuts, hoisin sauce.
|Bahn Mi
|$15.00
Roasted eggplant, tofu spread, crunchy veg, cilantro.
|Katsu Cauliflower Wings
|$14.00
(VEGAN) House buffalo sauce, chili aioli, chili crisp.
TOMGIRL
266 Pine Street, Burlington
|Bali Rice Bowl
|$13.00
Steamed forbidden rice with greens*, seasonal vegetables, Pitchfork Farm kimchi, a housemade ginger and turmeric cashew and coconut milk cream, local egg, fresh lime and cilantro.
|Kale Southwest
|$14.00
A smoky walnut crumble with maple, chipotle chillies, a roasted almond apricot salsa macha, cilantro and pumpkin seed pesto, shredded kale, sesame seeds, red peppers, red cabbage, steamed forbidden rice,* and avocado. Served with our cilantro lime dressing.
|Kale Caesar Crunch
|$14.00
The ultimate vegan cashew caesar with kale* sweet corn*, and Tomgirl's sensational Savory Trail Mix - a maple roasted medley of nuts, seeds & spices. Plus pan-fried parsley croutons made with O Bread Bakery's French Batard! And yes, our dressing is positively out of this world =)
Vegan cashew caesar dressing Ingredients: organic cashews, lemon, herbs, nutritional yeast, sea salt, maple sugar, garlic, sea salt & black pepper
Citizen Cider
316 Pine Street, Burlington
|Fiery Apple All Times Wings
|$10.00
1/2 pound of wings brined in All Times Sparkling cider and tossed in Fiery Apple buffalo sauce. Comes with ranch dressing.
|Fiery Burger
|$14.00
Vermont beef patty topped with blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and fiery apple hot sauce. Served with fries.
|Dry Rub All Times Wings
|$10.00
1/2 pound of wins brined with All Times Sparkling Cider and tossed with Green Mountain Dry Rub. Comes with ranch.
Revolution Kitchen
9 Center St, Burlington
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine hearts, kale, shiitake croutons, nori and a ume-miso dressing. Vegan + Gluten Free.
|Laksa Noodle Pot
|$19.00
Broccoli, carrots, cabbage and tofu in a spicy Malaysian coconut broth with rice noodles, Thai basil, bean sprouts and lime. Vegan + Gluten Free.
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$8.00
Vegan + Gluten Free.
Pascolo Ristorante
83 Church Street, Burlington
|Tiramisu
|$8.95
Kahlua and espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone custard, chocolate
|Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$18.95
House made gnocchi, tomato basil sauce, mozzarella, garlic, basil
|Pappardelle with Mushrooms
|$21.95
House made pappardelle, marsala cream, rosemary, truffle oil
Hen of the Wood-Burlington
55 Cherry Street, Burlington
|Hanger Steak
|$45.00
8 oz Hanger; Smoked Green Cabbage, Buttered Kobocha Squash
|S/ Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
Maple, House Bacon
|Dark Chocolate Pot de Crème
|$9.00
Candied Pepitas, Cranberry Coulis
Taco Gordo
208 North Winooski Ave, Burlington
|Tamales
|$3.00
Tamales!!! Made with fresh masa from All Souls Tortilleria.
All tamales are gluten free. Chile + Cheese tamales are vegetarian.
|Chips
|$3.50
fried fresh daily, served with house salsa roja. VEGAN + GLUTEN FREE.
|Guacamole
|$5.00
avocados, fresh lime juice, salt. 3.25oz cup. VEGAN + GLUTEN FREE.
Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
169 Cherry Street, Burlington
|Smoothie
|$6.00
Fruit smoothies with one of our homemade agave sweetened bases. Choose one or a combination of fruits.
|Banana Bread
|$4.50
Griddled and served with maple-walnut cream cheese
|Penny Cluse
|$12.75
2 eggs served homefries & biscuits with herb cream gravy
Burlington Beer Company
180 Flynn Avenue, Burlington
|Pre-Order - Heart Swap Brownie
|$6.00
Pre-Orders can be picked up on Monday 2/14 at the retail counter.
Allergens - Dairy, Gluten, Eggs
|Pre-Order Parker House Rolls
|$8.00
Pre-Order for Pick Up on 12/24.
Last day to pre-order 12/19.
6 Pack Parker House Rolls
allergens - dairy, gluten
|Pre-Order - Chocolate Stout Cake Truffles
|$12.00
Pre-Orders can be picked up on Monday 2/14 at the retail counter.
12 truffles per order - Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Eggs
A Single Pebble
133 Bank Street, Burlington
|Mock Eel
|$16.00
Crispy Shiitake mushrooms glazed in a ginger. scallion & soy sauce
|Crispy Vegetable Spring Roll
|$8.00
Two Crispy Spring Rolls filled with Cabbage, Mushroom, Carrots & Bamboo. Seasoned with Five Spice
|Tangerine Peel Chicken
|$26.00
Crispy pieces of chicken with tangerine peel and garlic sauce, Framed with broccoli crowns and a dry red chili.
Vermont, Burlington The Friendly Toast
86 St. Paul Street, Burlington
|Pancake Monster
|$18.50
Two "mini" pancakes topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
|SNAP CRACKLE CLUCK
|$16.00
House rice crispy coated chicken breast, hot honey sauce, garlic aioli, pickled onion slaw & sliced pickles on a sesame seed bun. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
|Taco After Party
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, jalapeno-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avo-cilantro Hollandaise, chipotle maple sour cream, tortilla strips & scallions. Served with home fries.
Bluebird Barbecue
317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington
|-Pulled Pork
|$19.50
marbled pork shoulder, hand-trimmed + rubbed with our "pork rub", slow-smoked for 18 hours - half pound with your choice of two sides. (catamount gold bbq sauce on the side)
|-Barbecue For Two
|$45.50
served family style for two to share! your choice of three slow-smoked meats + four from scratch sides. (our bbq sauces served on the side)
|-Half Rack Spares
|$29.50
center cut rib racks, rubbed with our "pork rub," slow-smoked for four hours, glazed with our mountain maple sauce and char-grilled to order - half rack with your choice of two sides. (our mountain maple bbq sauce on the side)
El Cortijo BURLINGTON
189 Bank Street, Burlington
|Two Taco Plate
|$15.95
Choose two tacos with two sides
|Pescado Taco
|$5.00
crispy fish, tequila lime crema, cabbage slaw (cannot be made dairy free)
|Two Salsas With Chips
|$8.95
choice of Roja, Verde, Taquera, or Queso Fundido
Honey Road
156 Church Street, Burlington
|Harissa Chicken Wings
|$16.00
Sweet harissa chicken wings, sesame seeds, dried lime labne. 12 per order.
*gluten free
*nut free
|Babaganoush
|$9.00
1/2pint of our babaganoush - roasted eggplant, labne, brown butter creamy, smokey and rich.
*gluten free
*nut free
|Cheese Pide
|$19.00
Slipper Shaped Pita Pie, Garlic Herb Butter, Spicy Tomato & Egg Yolk
*Nut Free
Café Mamajuana
88 Oak Street, Burlington
|Crispy Chicken Wings (choose flavor)
|$13.50
Crispy fried Chicken, tossed in our Passionfruit Chipotle Glaze OR Jerk seasoning. Accompanied with a side of coconut crema, pickled jicama and pineapple salsa!
Gluten-Free
|Bean/Habichuela Empanada
|$4.00
Stewed Beans & Veggie stuffed Empanada.
VEGAN as is.
|Beef/Picadillo Empanada
|$4.50
North East raised quality ground Beef, raisins, peppers, onions and garlic filled Empanada.
The Skinny Pancake
60 Lake St, Burlington
|Johnny Crepe
|$13.00
VT maple BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions, and Cabot cheddar cheese in a cornmeal crepe. Served with a side of coleslaw and sweet maple BBQ sauce
|Cheesy Chicken Pesto
|$12.50
Roasted chicken, pesto, caramelized onions, Cabot cheddar, and fresh VT mozzarella
|Lumberjack
|$10.00
Ham and Cabot cheddar cheese
The Café HOT.
198 Main Street, Burlington
|the raven. (GF, V)
|$6.00
our avocado toast-ada is a toasted All Souls corn tortilla with black-cat-Raven sauce, hass avocado, house vegan white sauce, and a garden of herbs. vegan and gluten free. order a single or a double if you're looking to make it a meal.
~Tax included~
|breakfast sandwich.
|$11.00
egg & griddled cheese on a seeded milkbun with harissa, special sauce and fresh herbs. everything made in-house.
~Tax included~
|secret biscuit sandwich.
|$10.00
it's a secret.
ok i'll tell you. it's a house-made flaky southern biscuit with scrambled egg, maple salsa macha, and rajas. but don't tell anyone else ok?
~Tax Included~
Vermont Pub & Brewery
144 College St, Burlington
|Burly Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Creamy Cabot cheddar cheese sauce made with our own Burly Irish Ale
Add Bacon $2.00
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.50
Served with a side of marinara
|Poutine
|$9.50
Brew fries, Vermont Maplebrook cheese curds, beef gravy
ArtsRiot
400 Pine St, Burlington
|Cubano
|$14.00
Sliced Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard
|Riot Fries
|$8.00
Classic french fries with cilantro garlic oil.
Choice of chili mayo or avocado crema
|Ranch Water Can
|$8.00
House canned cocktail: mineral water, lime and tequila
Radio Bean
8 N. Winooski Ave, Burlington
|Bibb Salad
|$10.00
apple, pecorino romano, macadamia, green dressing, dill*
add boquerones +6
*can be made nut + dairy free!
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
buttermilk fried thigh, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, celery slaw served on a soft bun from Stewart's Bakery
add frites w/ ketchup +4
add aioli +.50
|Smashburger
|$12.00
two thin beef patties, cheddar and american cheeses, house pickles, raw onion, bibb lettuce, burger sauce served on a soft bun from Stewart's Bakery
add frites w/ ketchup +4
August First
149 S. Champlain St., Burlington
|RAMEN NOODLE SALAD
|$14.00
Chilled Ramen Noodles, Soft Jammy Egg, Carrot, Red Cabbage, Baby Greens, Scallion, Shallot, Cilantro, and Red Chilis with Sesame Tamari Dressing.
|THE VERMONTER
|$13.00
Turkey, Cabot Cheddar, Apple Chutney, Red Onion, Lettuce, Cranberry Mayonnaise on Country French.
|BLT ON A BAGUETTE
|$12.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayonnaise on a Freshly Baked Baguette.
THORN + ROOTS
92 Church St., Burlington
|LATIN CHIPOTLE
|$12.95
Farro + Arugula + Black Beans + Roasted Corn + Charred Peppers + Pickled Onions + Cherry Tomatoes + Avo + Feta + Chipotle Dressing
|BOWL 5: PB+J ACAI BOWL
|$13.50
BASE: Acai + Strawberries + Blueberries + Bananas + PB&J + Oat Milk
TOPPINGS: Strawberries + Blackberries + GF Granola + Toasted Coconut + Peanut Butter + Goji Berries + Cocoa Nibs + Agave Drizzle
|AVOCADO + TOAST
|$8.50
Sourdough + Avo Mash + Avo Oil + TR Seasoning
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth
115 St. Paul Street, Burlington
|Sm Medicine Wheel
|$13.00
Click for GF option.
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Grana Padano & fresh herbs
|Lg Power to the People
|$23.00
Misty Knoll chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, carrots, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella, Grana Padano, fresh herbs
|Lg Cheese & Herb
|$16.00
mozzarella, Grana Padano, garlic oil, fresh herbs. We highly recommend and side of tomato sauce for dipping!
Skinny Pancake
134 Archibald Street, Burlington
|Dinner and Salad For 2 (Heat + Eat)
|$30.00
Please choose 1 entree and 1 salad
|Frozen Entrees for 4
|$50.00
