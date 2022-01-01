Burlington American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Burlington

Juniper at Hotel Vermont image

SANDWICHES

Juniper at Hotel Vermont

41 Cherry St, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheddar Fritters$9.00
fermented strawberry, chili conserve
French fries$6.00
aioli, herbs
Green Salad$12.00
toasted nuts, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes
More about Juniper at Hotel Vermont
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

160 Bank Street, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (4401 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale & Arugula Salad$10.95
Spiced Pecans, apple, buttermilk-herb vinaigrette, blue cheese, crispy quinoa
LaPlatte River Angus Beef Burger$17.95
LaPlatte River Angus Farm beef burger with bacon, arugula, cheddar, pickled red onion. TO-GO BEEF BURGERS ARE COOKED TO MEDIUM OR ABOVE ONLY
Fish & Chips$21.95
Wood Mountain Fish Co. Hake, hand cut fries, coleslaw, Old Bay remoulade
More about The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
Hen of the Wood-Burlington image

 

Hen of the Wood-Burlington

55 Cherry Street, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Mac & Cheese - Bake at Home$18.00
Breadcrumbs, Roasted Cipollini Onions
Flint Corn Polenta$5.00
Clothbound Cheddar
Parker House Rolls$6.00
Cultured Butter
More about Hen of the Wood-Burlington
The Skinny Pancake image

 

The Skinny Pancake

60 Lake St, Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lumberjack$10.00
Ham and Cabot cheddar cheese
Choco Monkey$8.50
Chocolate hazelnut spread and organic banana
Early Riser$7.00
Two cage-free eggs and cheddar cheese in a crepe
More about The Skinny Pancake
Vermont Pub & Brewery image

 

Vermont Pub & Brewery

144 College St, Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burly Mac & Cheese$12.00
Creamy Cabot cheddar cheese sauce made with our own Burly Irish Ale
Add Bacon $2.00
Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
Served with a side of marinara
Poutine$9.50
Brew fries, Vermont Maplebrook cheese curds, beef gravy
More about Vermont Pub & Brewery
ArtsRiot image

FRENCH FRIES

ArtsRiot

400 Pine St, Burlington

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cubano$14.00
Sliced Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard
Riot Fries$8.00
Classic french fries with cilantro garlic oil.
Choice of chili mayo or avocado crema
Ranch Water Can$8.00
House canned cocktail: mineral water, lime and tequila
More about ArtsRiot

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Burlington

Avocado Toast

Burritos

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Egg Sandwiches

Kale Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

