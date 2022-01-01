Burlington American restaurants you'll love
Juniper at Hotel Vermont
41 Cherry St, Burlington
|Popular items
|Cheddar Fritters
|$9.00
fermented strawberry, chili conserve
|French fries
|$6.00
aioli, herbs
|Green Salad
|$12.00
toasted nuts, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
160 Bank Street, Burlington
|Popular items
|Kale & Arugula Salad
|$10.95
Spiced Pecans, apple, buttermilk-herb vinaigrette, blue cheese, crispy quinoa
|LaPlatte River Angus Beef Burger
|$17.95
LaPlatte River Angus Farm beef burger with bacon, arugula, cheddar, pickled red onion. TO-GO BEEF BURGERS ARE COOKED TO MEDIUM OR ABOVE ONLY
|Fish & Chips
|$21.95
Wood Mountain Fish Co. Hake, hand cut fries, coleslaw, Old Bay remoulade
Hen of the Wood-Burlington
55 Cherry Street, Burlington
|Popular items
|Short Rib Mac & Cheese - Bake at Home
|$18.00
Breadcrumbs, Roasted Cipollini Onions
|Flint Corn Polenta
|$5.00
Clothbound Cheddar
|Parker House Rolls
|$6.00
Cultured Butter
The Skinny Pancake
60 Lake St, Burlington
|Popular items
|Lumberjack
|$10.00
Ham and Cabot cheddar cheese
|Choco Monkey
|$8.50
Chocolate hazelnut spread and organic banana
|Early Riser
|$7.00
Two cage-free eggs and cheddar cheese in a crepe
Vermont Pub & Brewery
144 College St, Burlington
|Popular items
|Burly Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Creamy Cabot cheddar cheese sauce made with our own Burly Irish Ale
Add Bacon $2.00
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.50
Served with a side of marinara
|Poutine
|$9.50
Brew fries, Vermont Maplebrook cheese curds, beef gravy
ArtsRiot
400 Pine St, Burlington
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$14.00
Sliced Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard
|Riot Fries
|$8.00
Classic french fries with cilantro garlic oil.
Choice of chili mayo or avocado crema
|Ranch Water Can
|$8.00
House canned cocktail: mineral water, lime and tequila